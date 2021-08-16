Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his famous sweetheart Lilian Ng’ang’a are no longer an item.

The former model confirmed the end of their 10-year relationship on Sunday, August 15, saying that she ended her relationship with the governor two months ago.

Ms Ng’ang’a did not disclose why she decided to dump Mutua, only saying that “winds of change blew her way”. The former Kenya Airways air hostess also noted that they resolved to remain friends.

“The only constant in life is change and we must be present and aware to appreciate and embrace it.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends,” she wrote.

Ng’ang’a also announced she will be stepping down from her role as the first lady of Machakos County. She will, however, continue with her charity work.

“With this, I put down the Machakos First Lady cap and what an honour it has been to be of service! I will continue to do projects close to my heart, charity work etc through the ‘Lilian Nganga Foundation’ as this has always formed who I am as a person. God’s plans are always for our good. Never doubt or question.” She concluded her statement.

Mutua and Ng’ang’a met in March 2011, becoming friends first before they fell in love. They would go on to become one of the more popular couples in Kenyan politics thanks to their constant public displays of affection.

Late last year, a woman claiming to be the governor’s mistress accused him of impregnating her and neglecting his fatherly responsibilities.

The allegations were made via Instagram gossipmonger Edgar Obare earlier this year. The woman identified as Desy Oduor Achieng’ also claimed that governor Mutua had asked her to terminate the pregnancy.

The Machakos boss of course denied the allegations and the tables turned against Obare, who was later arrested for allegedly colluding with Desy to extort Sh10 million from Mutua.

Following their arrests, Desy retracted her pregnancy claims and said she had never met the governor. Detectives also established she was not pregnant.

Then last month, Edgar Obare dished some more “tea” about Mutua’s wife, Lillian, revealing that she was in a relationship with rapper Juliani.

This is after an informant spotted Lillian and Juliani allegedly getting intimate at The New Rain hotel in Juja, Kiambu county.

“Mimi nikona chai…jana I was at this hotel by the name New Rain Kenyatta road juja. I saw Juliani with the wife of Governor Alfred Mutua lakini my mans told me “najua wewe ni one of the students wa Edgar Obare so don’t take photos of them, let them be”. I didn’t take any photos,” the informant wrote.

The informant also claimed that Juliani and Lillian left together in a white Toyota Landcruiser V8.