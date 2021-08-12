In the last 15 years, the most asked question by Kenyans on google is how to make love.
This is according to a list of the most searched items in Kenya that the search engine has released to mark its 15th anniversary.
In the last 15 years, football-related topics topped the General Category list, with the EPL, SportPesa, and Betin taking the top three spots.
On the list of most ‘googled’ people, President Uhuru Kenyatta emerged tops followed by Raila Odinga and William Ruto. The three political leaders are followed by the firebrand Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna.
Other worthy mentions in the list include media personalities Betty Kyallo and Jeff Koinange.
The data also reveals that the second most asked question by Kenyans in the last 15 years is how to kiss.
Here are the top searches in the past 15 years in Kenya by category:
General category
1. EPL
2. SportPesa
3. Betin Kenya
4. Jumia Kenya
5. Brighter Monday
6. Fantasy Premier League
7. Kenya Power
8. Jiji Kenya
9. Kenya Law Reports
10. December Global Holidays
Questions
1. How to make love
2. How to kiss
3. How to write a CV
4. What is love
5. How to make money online
6. How to fuliza
7. How to cook pilau
8. What is my IP
9. How to bake a cake
10. How to write an application letter
Local people
1. Uhuru Kenyatta
2. Raila Odinga
3. William Ruto
4. Miguna Miguna
5. Mike Sonko
6. Babu Owino
7. Betty Kyalo
8. Bob Collymore
9. Kanze Dena
10. Jeff Koinange
Global personalities
1. Kim Kardashian
2. Nicki Minaj
3. Lil Wayne
4. Joel Osteen
5. Paul Walker
6. Serena Williams
7. Bill Gates
8. Celine Dion
9. Tiger Woods
10. Nina Dobrev
Lyrics
1. Despacito lyrics
2. Perfect lyrics
3. Amazing Grace lyrics
4. Hallelujah lyrics
5. All of me lyrics
6. What a friend we have in Jesus lyrics
7. Kwangwaru lyrics
8. In Christ alone lyrics
9. Hello lyrics
10. Let her go lyrics
Local institutions
1. Kenyatta University
2. University of Nairobi
3. Moi University
4. Kenya Revenue Authority
5. Maseno University
6. Mount Kenya University
7. Teachers Service Commission
8. Strathmore University
9. Egerton University
10. Stima Sacco
Sports queries
1. Premier League
2. Champions League
3. Gor Mahia
4. Fantasy Premier League
5. Europa League
6. AFC Leopards
7. La Liga Table
8. KPL Table
9. Serie A
10. Harambee Stars
Musicians
1. Diamond Platnumz
2. Nicki Minaj
3. Rose Muhando
4. Willy Paul
5. Vybz Kartel
6. Lil Wayne
7. Bahati Bukuku
8. Cardi B
9. Ali Kiba
10. Khaligraph Jones