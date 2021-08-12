In the last 15 years, the most asked question by Kenyans on google is how to make love.

This is according to a list of the most searched items in Kenya that the search engine has released to mark its 15th anniversary.

In the last 15 years, football-related topics topped the General Category list, with the EPL, SportPesa, and Betin taking the top three spots.

On the list of most ‘googled’ people, President Uhuru Kenyatta emerged tops followed by Raila Odinga and William Ruto. The three political leaders are followed by the firebrand Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Other worthy mentions in the list include media personalities Betty Kyallo and Jeff Koinange.

The data also reveals that the second most asked question by Kenyans in the last 15 years is how to kiss.

Here are the top searches in the past 15 years in Kenya by category:

General category

1. EPL

2. SportPesa

3. Betin Kenya

4. Jumia Kenya

5. Brighter Monday

6. Fantasy Premier League

7. Kenya Power

8. Jiji Kenya

9. Kenya Law Reports

10. December Global Holidays

Questions

1. How to make love

2. How to kiss

3. How to write a CV

4. What is love

5. How to make money online

6. How to fuliza

7. How to cook pilau

8. What is my IP

9. How to bake a cake

10. How to write an application letter

Local people

1. Uhuru Kenyatta

2. Raila Odinga

3. William Ruto

4. Miguna Miguna

5. Mike Sonko

6. Babu Owino

7. Betty Kyalo

8. Bob Collymore

9. Kanze Dena

10. Jeff Koinange

Global personalities

1. Kim Kardashian

2. Nicki Minaj

3. Lil Wayne

4. Joel Osteen

5. Paul Walker

6. Serena Williams

7. Bill Gates

8. Celine Dion

9. Tiger Woods

10. Nina Dobrev

Lyrics

1. Despacito lyrics

2. Perfect lyrics

3. Amazing Grace lyrics

4. Hallelujah lyrics

5. All of me lyrics

6. What a friend we have in Jesus lyrics

7. Kwangwaru lyrics

8. In Christ alone lyrics

9. Hello lyrics

10. Let her go lyrics

Local institutions

1. Kenyatta University

2. University of Nairobi

3. Moi University

4. Kenya Revenue Authority

5. Maseno University

6. Mount Kenya University

7. Teachers Service Commission

8. Strathmore University

9. Egerton University

10. Stima Sacco

Sports queries

1. Premier League

2. Champions League

3. Gor Mahia

4. Fantasy Premier League

5. Europa League

6. AFC Leopards

7. La Liga Table

8. KPL Table

9. Serie A

10. Harambee Stars

Musicians

1. Diamond Platnumz

2. Nicki Minaj

3. Rose Muhando

4. Willy Paul

5. Vybz Kartel

6. Lil Wayne

7. Bahati Bukuku

8. Cardi B

9. Ali Kiba

10. Khaligraph Jones