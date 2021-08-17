Fitness trainer Francis Kiarie, alias Frankie Just Gym It, ruffled feathers on social media over the weekend after advertising his services using a placard that read, “Look at your stomach, are you happy?”
He captioned the photo: “I’m just saying. We’ve got meal plans and workout programs going for 70% from today up until Monday! Swipe to see the details. Let’s burn that tummy!”
The gym instructor was accused of body-shaming and spreading fatphobia, forcing him to issue a statement clarifying his intent.
Frankie said the placard was blown out of proportion as he only meant to create awareness about lifestyle diseases.
“I totally understand your sentiments. However, I think this whole thing has been blown out of proportion. I should have elaborated my statement,” he wrote.
Frankie added: “The rate at which we are having young people get lifestyle diseases is alarming. The message put across was not to women (not sure where that narrative stemmed from) – it was to everyone willing to do something about the state of their health. I have clients who run marathons and they do not have a six-pack. That was the point.”
The father of three also noted that: “My whole point with that post was to bring about awareness to the youth trying to tell them, “see you are going out every night, drinking, eating nyama choma, you do not care for your physique and not taking care of your health.”