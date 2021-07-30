The “Bottom-Up” economic model adopted by Deputy President is still raging on amid confusion from MPs affiliated to the DP about how it works.

Ruto’s right-hand woman, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, was one of these MPs when she appeared for an interview on Citizen Tv’s Daybreak show on Tuesday. The lawmaker was at pains to explain the bottom-up model, sparking a barrage of online mockery.

One of the memes used to mock Alice Wahome was a funny video of men bending and moving their bums to the popular Solfege scale, Do-re-mi-fa-so-la-ti-do.

A Twitter user, James Mutinda @JMutinda_snr, shared the clip Wednesday, captioning it: “KOT interpretation of Bottoms down economic model of Alice Wahome. I’m dead.”

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi retweeted the video and offered a monetary reward to the producer of the clip.

“This one got me cracking. It is silly but it got me thinking that Alice Wahome is not to blame. “Matako Juu” is the work of David Ndii. Alice Wahome was just repeating what Ndii taught them -Gibberish. Can the producer of this comic relief collect Sh20,000,” Ngunyi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ms Wahome has since played down her embarrassing gaffe saying she is happy that people are talking about Bottom Up.

“I’m happy that we are all now talking about ‘bottom up economy.’ Even the clueless ruling party’s SG with diarrhea of the mouth. JP went to the dogs. Completely. What was that?” she wrote on Facebook.