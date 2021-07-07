Starehe Member of Parliament Charles ‘Jaguar’ Njagua has spoken out on his recovery from knee surgery.

The lawmaker went under the knife on Monday, June 28, to correct a niggling problem on his right knee.

The ‘Kigeuegeu’ musician has been experiencing pain in his right foot since 2019 when he was caught up in a fracas between city council askaris and traders of Muthurwa, Marikiti and Wakulima markets.

Jaguar has since been discharged from the MP Shah hospital and is recuperating at home and bonding with his kids.

In an update posted to his socials, Jaguar said he will be on a three weeks’ rest as advised by his doctors

He assured Starehe constituents that they will continue receiving services through his able team.

“I am getting on well and hoping for a full recovery. As per the doctor’s advice, I will be taking a break for the next three weeks for faster healing. This is not my wish but I assure the great people of Starehe that they will continue receiving their services through my office and through my able team.