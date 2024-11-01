June 25 Coup Plot: Duale Exposes Attempted Regime Change Against President Ruto

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has revealed that a coup against President William Ruto was planned for June 25, 2024.

However, the former Defense CS refrained from naming the individuals behind the alleged plot, asserting that it was not his responsibility.

“June 25th, there was a planned coup. There was a serious plan for regime change,” he said during an interview on Citizen TV.

On that same day, protesters stormed Parliament Buildings, forcing Members of Parliament and staff to evacuate. Weeks later, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki informed the National Assembly about a second attempt to set fire to Parliament, which authorities successfully thwarted.

Duale mentioned that he plans to write a book detailing these events after his retirement but noted that he is bound by oath and cannot reveal certain secrets.

“When I retire, I’ll write a book,” he stated. “I’m still under the oath of Cabinet collective responsibility, but I’ve told you there was a coup attempt, and that’s why some of the charges in the impeachment motion involved national security.”

Furthermore, Duale criticized impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for publicly questioning the country’s Intelligence Service and its leadership. He emphasized that such actions have never occurred before and are not trivial matters.

“There are certain institutions in our country that you don’t disparage or indict,” Duale declared. He added, “Not only the National Intelligence Service but also the security organs, the Kenya Defense Forces, the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. Most importantly, the NIS provides crucial information to protect our country and collaborates with key intelligence partners.”