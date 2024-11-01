From Prison to Crime: Prime Suspect in Violent Robberies and Murders Arrested

Detectives in Narok have arrested Stephen Oloichoki, also known as Musa Sopia, the prime suspect in a series of violent robberies and murders in Narok township. His arrest followed a thorough months-long manhunt by local police.

Oloichoki, a repeat offender, had spent 15 years in prison before his release in March 2024.

After his release, Narok township witnessed a surge in violent incidents, with a hooded assailant targeting business operators. This attacker would approach victims, strike them with a blunt object, and escape with their valuables, leading to several fatalities from head injuries.

One of Oloichoki’s crimes was caught on CCTV. In the footage, he attempted to break into a shop but fled upon noticing the cameras. However, he did not leave empty-handed; he stole several crates of bread from a nearby store.

Law enforcement circulated this footage among security personnel, which played a crucial role in the investigation.

On Monday, October 28, authorities received a report about a person found dead in the Ololulunga area of Narok South. This location coincided with the scene captured in the CCTV footage.

A swift security operation led to Oloichoki’s arrest as he wore the same clothes seen in the video. Police apprehended him while he was armed with a dagger, a sword, and a Maasai rungu.

During interrogation, Oloichoki confessed to several attacks and provided investigators with information on where he sold the stolen goods. This led to the arrests of three additional suspects: Timothy Manyara, Samuel Kibutu Ngongo, and John Ndung’u Wanjiru.

Further investigation revealed that Oloichoki had received a life sentence for a violent robbery in 2009 and was released after an appeal in March this year

Investigators now link him to six murders committed between April and October 2024. Authorities have charged him with robbery with violence, and he will face trial at the Narok Law Courts.