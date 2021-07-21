Anerlisa Muigai has appeared to respond to the sensational interview in which her ex-husband Ben Pol opened up about their doomed marriage.

Taking to social media, the Keroche Breweries heiress posted a series of quotes that were seen as a reaction to what Ben Pol said in an interview with SkyWalker.

“A real woman avoids drama, she knows her time is precious and she’s not wasting it on unimportant things,” Anerlisa wrote on one of the posts.

In another, the businesswoman wrote: “Never trust your tongue when your heart is bitter.”

Anerlisa also appeared to insinuate that Ben Pol was disloyal, writing: “Some people aren’t loyal to you; they are loyal to their need of you. Once their need changes, so does their loyalty.”

She added: “Insecure people put others down to raise themselves up.”

Anerlisa wasn’t done there! In another typical post-breakup quote, the popular Instagram personality talked about people that talk badly about another.

She wrote: “People who are intimidated by you talk bad about you with hopes that others won’t find you so appealing.”

This was seemingly in response to Ben Pol’s claims that there were many red flags in his relationship with Anerlisa that he regretted ignoring.

And in yet another quote, Anerlisa dropped a telling bombshell suggesting that she was providing for Ben Pol.

“A man is supposed to provide and protect, Not Beg and collect,” she averred.

Below are the affidavits. This is one relationship that has undoubtedly ended in premium tears. ‘Kamati ya roho chafu’ must be rejoicing after their ‘Mtaachana Tu’ prophecy came true.