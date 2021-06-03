The newly wedded wife of the Holy Spirit, Elizabeth Nalem, says she is determined to spread the gospel in spite of alleged threats to her life.

Following her wedding to the Holy Spirit last week, the 41-year-old mother of six was arrested on Monday and held for six hours before she was released with no charge.

At the police station, officers and neighbors pleaded with her to return home but she refused, citing harassment by her husband, Joshua Nalem.

“I will not go with this man. I am married to the Holy Spirit. I don’t want him. I was told to come back home. I was about to be killed by people but I ran away. I don’t want any hindrance on my way. I want my rights as I continue with my new job,” she told the Nation on Tuesday.

Nalem nonetheless returned to her matrimonial home on Tuesday accompanied by her bridesmaid. She said the Holy Spirit instructed her to go back home because some people were blocking her path to Uganda.

“I was set to start preaching the word of God at Amudat District (Uganda) but I was asked to come back home and make peace before heading to the neighbouring country,” she said.

“I had reached the Amudat area but I am back home. People wanted to kill me, but I will move on. No one will stop my new move,” she added.

West Pokot County Police Commandant Jackson Tumwet said church leaders intervened after the woman’s husband reported the matter to the police.

‘The husband said he heard that his wife was heading to Uganda but she saw her loitering in Makutano town. She has a young child she must take care of,” said Mr Tumwet.

The police chief noted that the church has taken up the issue and is counseling the woman.