The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has distanced itself from the sham wedding between Elizabeth Nalem and the Holy Spirit, saying it is an embarrassment.

ACK Kapenguria Bishop Samson Tuliapus said the pastor who officiated the wedding last week was a church member and not a pastor.

The bishop said Mr Albert Rumaita, who also funded the bizarre wedding, has no powers to officiate marriages.

“We don’t support what happened because the Holy Spirit things don’t happen that way. It is a shame to our parish and the entire ACK church. It was an embarrassment,” Bishop Tuliapus said.

The clergyman also hinted that the church might take legal action against Rumaita.

Meanwhile, West Pokot County police commander Jackson Tumwet said they released Elizabeth Nalem to the church for counselling.

“They(church elders) came and counselled the woman and she went back to her home. We advised the husband to let the church handle the matter,” Mr Tumwet said.