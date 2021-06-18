Security officers in the Central region are on high alert after claims that a cultic religion is recruiting young people into a marijuana-smoking lifestyle.

Christened the International Church of Cannabis, the religious organization with roots in Colorado, USA is said to have set base in several parts of the Central region, including Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua and Nyeri counties.

As reported by the Nation, Sub-county security committees have been mobilised to dismantle the “cult” that uses marijuana as a sacrament.

Central Region Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga attributed a sudden rise in marijuana peddling and smoking to the “strange faith”.

“We will not allow any activity, whether camouflaged as a faith that is hell-bent to waste our youths. We have some Western cultures that are creeping into our society and we will apply our laws as they are and give no room to such infiltration of corrupt morals,” he said.