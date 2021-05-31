President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of former Kibwezi MP Richard Kalembe Ndile who passed away Saturday night.

In his message of comfort, the President described the late Kalembe, 57, as a witty, determined and practical politician whose rise in life was as a result of sheer hard work.

“It is unfortunate that death has taken from us the Hon Kalembe Ndile in his prime. He was a lively politician who loved and worked with everyone, and always held the interests of the country at heart,” the President said.

The Head of State recalled his interactions with the witty politician over the years saying, the late Kalembe excelled as a fighter for human rights especially the right to access land.

“With the death of Mheshimiwa Kalembe, our country has lost an astute fighter for human rights. We all remember how passionately he fought for the plight of squatters in the country,” the President eulogised the former MP.

The President wished the family of the departed politician God’s grace and comfort as they come to terms with his demise.