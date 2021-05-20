Due to the risks associated with smoking, which include lung cancer, mouth cancer, and other diseases, many people are switching to vaping. In addition, Vaping is believed to be less harmful because there is no tobacco combustion involved. Tobacco smoke usually results in toxins including carbon monoxide.

One of the critical things when vaping is the e-juice which the device vaporizes for the vaper to enjoy. So, you need to know how to choose the best e-liquid UK.

Although you could buy e- juice from a brick-and-mortar store, it is more convenient to buy vape juice online in the UK. This is because purchasing online has many advantages such as convenience, lower prices, and a wider variety of products to choose from. However, you must be cautious as you shop for e-liquid UK to avoid being scammed by online fraudsters, or buying substandard products. Therefore, you also need to know what to look for as you buy your favourite e-juice.

Considerations when choosing e-liquid UK

Below are some of the things to look out for when purchasing your electronic vape juice:

Nicotine strength

A significant advantage of vaping is that you can choose the nicotine strength that you want. When picking your UK e-liquids, you need to decide the level of nicotine you want. You could even choose to vape nicotine-free e-juice, so you only enjoy the flavours and chasing the clouds of vapour. If you are using e-cigarettes to quit smoking, you may need to vape high nicotine vape to start off with juice and reduce it gradually as you quit the habit. It would be best to buy your nicotine liquid UK from reputable vendors, such as ePuffer, the leading vape supplies company. You can be sure that ePuffer e-liquid UK is the best quality and free of contaminants and take no unnecessary risks.

E-liquid flavour

Another advantage of using e-cigarettes is that they allow the vapers to choose their favourite flavour among a myriad of flavours. You may think that choosing a flavour is a walk in the park, but it may prove challenging. Luckily, you can use some approaches when selecting your favourite e-cig liquid flavours UK. You can start with the flavours that you know and enjoy in drinks, ice-creams, and so on. Better still, if you are switching from smoking, you could choose tobacco flavoured e-liquid UK. Another approach is to experiment with several flavours until you find the ones that you like the most.

PG and VG ratio

As you choose your e-cig vapour liquid UK you also need to consider the PG and VG ratios in the various e-juices. Propylene Glycol (PG) or Vegetable Glycerol (VG) are the main bases of vape juices, but some e-juices have a combination of the two in different ratios. Therefore, when picking your e-liquid UK, you need to consider if you need to choose a vape juice with PG, VG, or a combination of the two, and in which ratio.

While PG produces more flavour, it has a weak vapour. Conversely, VG tends to be more viscous and has a sweet taste that mutes the vape juice flavour. Also, VG gives out more clouds of vapour. There are various ratios for mixtures of VG and PG, but a common one is 40:60, PG to VG, which many vapers are satisfied with due to the amount of vapour and the flavour it produces. However, some people are allergic to PG and may have breathing problems after vaping electronic juice made with pure PG or PG/VG mixtures. Such vapers need to use pure PG vape juices or an e-juice with a mix of 80% VG and 20% PG.

Conclusion

As you can see, choosing an e-liquid UK is not so hard once you understand the nicotine strength, flavours, and VG /PG ratio. Also, check the prices to buy at reasonable prices, but ensure you purchase your UK e-liquids from reliable manufacturers and vendors to get quality products.