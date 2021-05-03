Anthony Ateng’a is the founder of Atesh Graphics, a firm that offers live streaming services in Kenya and abroad.

Ateng’a, 35, an information technology graduate ran a photography/videography business but the coronavirus pandemic cut short this revenue stream.

He spoke to Nation about his hustle.

****************************************

“Nearly all freelance videographers and photographers have suspended their activities since there are few weddings taking place while burial attendance is no longer what it was. Rather than shut down my business, I started offering live streaming services.

“I have invested in professional level streaming equipment such multi-camera setup, multiple high definition video cameras, tripods, a video encoder, audio mixer, computer graphics software, a portable Wi-Fi Device, and a few key accessories such as cables, microphones, and batteries to help create a seamless and enjoyable experience for my clients from any location in Kenya.

“My YouTube channel, which has 5,000 subscribers so far, live streams events such as weddings, burials, church functions and dowry engagements.

“I charge from Sh25,000 within Nakuru County, but up to Sh150,000 for jobs outside the country. If we use a drone to live-stream an event, say a wedding, the charges start from Sh50,000 to Sh200,000.

‘Atesh Graphics has employed 10 staff and has invested in an indoor photoshoot studio that also offers cyber services, graphic design, branding, printing, and event planning. My wife, Linet Kerubo, helps me manage the business. A key challenge I face is the high cost of equipment and clients who fail to clear their bills on time.

“The business has gone a step further to partner with Adept College of Professional Studies to train its media students, forming another stream of revenue for the business.

“I started my business with a seed capital of Sh30,000 and put every cent of it into the business, this discipline is what has made my business grow.”