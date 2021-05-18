Bitcoin is a decentralized network that means it is working without including any third party. If there is any third party involved, bitcoin does not support bitcoin users in case of any loss of bitcoin. Bitcoin is very secure because it is a decentralized system, and many other exchanges are providing extra services at a certain level of security.

Some exchanges are not confident enough for bitcoin trading, transfer, sending receiving. Most people use exchanges for trading purpose to earn money. There are many exchanges, and always users are confused before choosing a suitable exchange, but if you want to trade online and want to make money, we recommend you to know when to invest in bitcoins

Bitcoin is a digital currency that is very popular than other cryptocurrencies, and bitcoin is the only digital coin that gained popularity in few years. There is a prediction that bitcoin value will increase in few years, and after few years, all the physical currency will change into digital currency.

People will always go to market without physical cash. It is the era of digital currency or cryptocurrency. Still, most physical stores are not using bitcoin or any other coins as a primary payment method because they think it is a highly complex process.

Bitcoin network is very easy to network, which is easy to understand, and you can set up your online ecommerce store without any high cost, need few lines of code. You can accept payment in bitcoin currency without paying tax. But it is restricted in some countries due to its decentralization because the government cannot deduct tax from any transaction made on the bitcoin platform.

What makes bitcoin secure

Bitcoin is a very secure method of payment, and what makes bitcoin a most secured method than other payment methods and you do not need to worry about hackers because we will discuss how it is secured:-

1. Decentralized System

Bitcoin is a decentralized system. In simple words, bitcoin does not include any third party like the government, banks and other financial institutions. All the transactions made on bitcoin’s decentralized system, and there are no chances of hacking because the system is not central.

So it means a focus on different sides will increase security. There is no central point in hacking the bitcoin network or platform.

2. Strong Cryptography

Bitcoin’s cryptography is strong, and there are no chances of any hacking. In the traditional time when bitcoin developed the first time, there were limited computers and low security. Still, in today’s digital era, many minors working on the blockchain are using supercomputers or background working of bitcoin on a supercomputer.

So you can imagine how powerful the network is?

3. Private Key

The private key is the most potent in bitcoin.

There are two keys in bitcoin: – 1)Public Key 2)Private Key. But the private key is the primary key that secures the bitcoin network. The private key is the key with 64 characters combined with numbers and alphabet characters, and it isn’t easy to guess. The private key controls the spending of bitcoin, i.e. if you have remote access, you can spend bitcoin or transfer money to another person’s wallet, but without the private key, you cannot spend bitcoin.

If anyone has access to your wallet, it cannot move your funds without the private key.

4. Complex computation

Since bitcoin is a decentralized platform, so there is no chance of significant failure. Bitcoin mining works on solving complex mathematical equations. Only the person who knows math and programming can mine bitcoin.

There is no involvement of the government to shut down the bitcoin system. Many minors worldwide are producing bitcoins every month, and by increasing the number of bitcoin, mining is more complicating. By increasing the complexity, it is difficult to hack.

Conclusion

From the above information, we have learned how the bitcoin network works and why the bitcoin network is more secure. The Bitcoin network is one of the popular digital coins in the world because it is faster and decentralized. There is no involvement of any third party, and with its complex system, it is tough to hack.

The private key and public key, its complex mathematical equations make it more secure than other payment methods.