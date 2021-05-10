Slots and Bingo, all at the tip of your fingers? Sounds like a match made in heaven, especially as you can spin some glittering reels in the time when you’re waiting for your next Bingo game to start. And it’s not just the reels that are a treasure trove, as with these Slots you can see some golden prizes coming your way too.

You can play your favourite games wherever and whenever you like, thanks to mobile Bingo! And things don’t have to stop there, as it’s just as easy to play some sparkling Slots in-between Bingo games, on any device you like — all you need is an internet connection and you could get playing with the click of a button.

So, if you’re looking for that glistening game to catch your eye, then read on as we’ve got the top dazzling slot games for you!

Gold Cash Freespins Slot Game

The reels are shining with glee and impressive prizes in this slot game, as you’re presented with 40 different ways to win across 10 pay-lines! With luxurious jackpots to be won, you’re sure to be dazzled and delighted with Gold Cash Freespins.

As the name suggest, there are of course plenty of free spins that can be awarded during the game. But how do you earn this worthy treasure? All you need to do, is land three or more scatter symbols, which are represented by a glistening coin embellished with the letters ‘FS’.

These scatters are joined by wild icons, which are represented simply by the word ‘wild’ adorned with glitter, gold and purple. This special symbol certainly can’t be missed, and is the one to watch out for, as it will replace all other symbols on the reels (except the famed scatter).

You’ll find lots of other expensive and delectable icons on the reels of this game, as you could see yourself spinning and landing symbols of money stacks and gold bar pyramids. Find the largest pyramid of gold bars on the reels, and you could be rewarded with a pay-out of 25 times your stake!

Crown Gems Slot Game

Are you feeling right, royal and regal? Then why not try this simple yet fantastic gem-themed slot game. Crown Gems is jam-packed with precious icons, such as emeralds, diamonds and rubies, all ready and waiting to brighten up your screen. If that’s not enough, you could win a handsome max jackpot of 5,000 times your wager!

With sleek gameplay and colourful graphics, this is the perfect game for slot beginners, as although the symbols are fancy, there are no complex wild or scatter symbols to worry about in this game. Just pure and simple fun, with five reels and ten pay-lines.

The basic symbols of the game are represented by the classic playing card-style icons, including ten, Jack, Queen, King and Ace. These are the lowest value symbols in the game, but finding five of the Aces or Kings on this slot game will pay-out a significant 200 times your initial wager — which certainly isn’t something to turn your nose up at.

You’ll also find a range of precious stones on the reels, increasing in value, from emerald to sapphire, and ruby to diamond. The highest paying symbol is the exquisite jewelled crown worthy of any king or queen. Land five of these impressive, majestic icons on the reels and you could see yourself win 5,000 times your stake.