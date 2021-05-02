Another consignment of marijuana has been destroyed days after a court in Embu burned cannabis with an estimated street value of Ksh4 million.

A court in Kilungu, Makueni County on Thursday morning suspended its session to torch 2,556 kilogrammes of marijuana worth Sh76 million in street value.

Kilungu Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mayamba and Mukaa Deputy County Commissioner Kaburu Kaimba presided over the destruction of the marijuana haul in an open field in Sultan Hamud township.

“We have destroyed 2,556 kilogrammes of bhang worth Sh76 million after the Kilungu Law Courts convicted those who were transporting the narcotic,” Kaburu said.

The weed which was in 53 sacks was the exhibit in a narcotics trafficking case that the court concluded a fortnight ago.

The court sentenced one Nathaniel Odhiambo Wambi to 10 years or an alternative of paying a fine of Sh5 million.

The convict was arrested after the lorry he was driving was involved in an accident at Malili township along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on the night of August 13, 2020.

The court, however, exonerated the owner of the truck, who had fled the accident scene. The court heard that the owner had authorised the vehicle to transport jaggery and not cannabis.

Wambi was driving from the Isebania border town to Mombasa and had stashed the sacks of weed behind a few sacks of maize.