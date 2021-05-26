Kisii-based Gospel artist Christopher Nyangwara Mosioma, alias Embarambamba, is once again the talk of the town on social media after he was filmed performing in a club.

In videos that have been spreading like wildfire since Monday night, the singer is seen dancing suggestively with some of his fans. In one clip, Embarambamba was filmed simulating a sexual act with a woman on stage.

No sooner had the videos emerged online than social media users reacted wildly, with a majority condemning the supposed gospel singer for engaging in worldly pleasures.

Among those who castigated Embarambamba was Film Classification Board (KFCB) chair Ezekiel Mutua, otherwise known as ‘Deputy Jesus’ among social media users.

“Embarambamba. . . That’s gross. You have crossed the line!” tweeted Mutua.

The backlash forced Embarambamba to issue a statement defending his raunchy performance.

He explained that the context of the performance mirrors the message of the song, which warns against sexual immorality.

“Jesus came into this world for the sake of sinners…when Jesus was in this world, He sat with the sinners. The reason was that the sinners would be born again and know God,” he said.

Adding: “You cannot say that Embarambamba should not attend political events or clubs because they are earthly things. God brought us into this world.”

On Tuesday, Embarambamba was still trending on Twitter as Kenyans sent over 20k tweets.

We have compiled some of the funnier reactions below.

Embarambamba before he hopped on that stage pic.twitter.com/jDwsb6dHUN — Mutinda🌕 (@brianmutinda_) May 25, 2021

Deputy jesus Ezekiel Mutua after preaching to Willy Paul and Embarambamba for ten years and they are not changing.

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lgLg88j2ps — Philosopher (@Wisdom_palour) May 25, 2021

Ezekiel Mutua : Embarambamba you have crossed the line😬😬

Embarambamba : crossing the line 👇😂😂😂 Deputy Jesus pic.twitter.com/wKfR9joG1J — Wueeeh😂😂😂🏃‍♂️ (@mason1da) May 25, 2021

Embarambamba each and every time he sings bend this way😂😂😂waah pic.twitter.com/PE2g1cvQ7I — L.Y.N.N🇰🇪 (@_fiona254) May 25, 2021

Embarambamba.

How it How it is

Started🤭 Ending 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SqnCqNRlFl — Daisy_k⚡️™️🇰🇪 (@Daisykenyan) May 25, 2021

A rare video of Deputy Jesus in the night club and expected Embarambamba to behave the same here in Kanairo pic.twitter.com/z5UPGzFhYH — NAIRØBI Gunner 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@keyahmark) May 25, 2021

Embarambamba before he got tempted. pic.twitter.com/7KLmarEJXN — Jefa (@Limorio_) May 25, 2021

Everyone, including the infamous Deputy Jesus is calling out Embarambamba for dancing at a night club but no one has the balls to condemn Raila for holding a political rally in Kisumu or Mutahi Ngunyi for beating drums of war on national tv. This country is so petty — Charles Harisson (@HustlernewsKe) May 25, 2021

Willy Paul and Bahati after seeing Embarambamba ‘s video😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5jr20fbKgj — Elvo Elvis (@elvo_mudamba) May 25, 2021

Willy Paul after seeing EMBARAMBAMBA performing in a club😂😂😂

That’s my man there😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v6XpnJVLtF — KIJANA ya CAMPUS ⚡ (@sam__ke) May 24, 2021

When Ezekiel Mutua finally meets embarambamba. pic.twitter.com/vqmSpE7wl8 — somalianbae🇸🇴🇰🇪 (@AdanZamuh) May 24, 2021

Embarambamba is just a Kenyan who has been dissapointed by the Jubilee Government — SHANKI👑 (@ShankiAustine) May 24, 2021

Apart from the theatrics I enjoyed the performance by Embarambamba, I kept a safe distance just incase he thought of jumping on me.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/668jkp86Ae — Collins Kiprono (@ColloThe1) May 24, 2021

Embarambamba when ladies see him at the club 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kEOQ1h0SAQ — African Al Capone (@MweshThedon) May 24, 2021

embarambamba going back to kisii to repent pic.twitter.com/iqLZi7lCFE — Uncle Sam (@Gicherengo) May 24, 2021

Short Story of Embarambamba ‘s career😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/byb6VpIwUR — MARIGIRI (@DMarigiri_) May 24, 2021

Embarambamba to that lady before the dance. pic.twitter.com/pzVXhJWqfs — The Dukes (@The2021_) May 24, 2021

What Embarambamba was trying to copy Raila

Kisumu pic.twitter.com/opkeRBMOZ5 — MUDGUARD ⚡ (@Mud_Guard) May 24, 2021

Embarambamba should try this hapo imara daima😂😂😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/vqfCaMl4o8 — The NoiseMaker (@TheNoise_Maker) May 25, 2021

Willy Paul watching Embarambamba trend for the same shit he did and didn’t trend pic.twitter.com/Sekjx9m6e5 — Cheboo (@Xmalcomme) May 25, 2021

Willy paul na bahati to embarambamba after receiving attacks hapa bird app after amechoma 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q6Lc9EzuHT — STEP-HEN (@Vegy_tarian2) May 25, 2021