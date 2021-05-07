Vlogger Kabi WaJesus is once again the talk of the town after he admitted he is the father of seven-year-old Abby.

In a statement on Thursday, the popular social media personality said a DNA test confirmed he sired Abby with his alleged cousin Shikoh.

Kabi also apologised for his earlier statement in which he vehemently denied the paternity claim.

“The results confirm that, in 2013 (which was before I got born again and married), I sired Abby. I know this news comes as a shock to many of you who follow and watch us. I also know that my public comments about this matter gave a false impression which I deeply regret,” stated Kabi.

He additionally stated he would take parental responsibility for his daughter.

“I know I must take full responsibility for all my actions, to my child, to my family and also to you my fans. I have sought forgiveness from God, my family and I also seek your forgiveness. Moving forward I will do everything in my power to take care of my child, as a father.”

Kabi’s wife, Millicent Wambui Ng’ang’a alias Milly Wa Jesus, echoed his sentiments and pledged to support her husband.

“Guys as you can guess, this has not been easy. But you know, life is never easy. I understand that we all have a past. And sometimes that past is tough and hard to understand. But I am also a mother, and I know that every child needs love and support from the parents. As a mother, I will do all that is possible to assist my husband to support Abby, and to make sure that she integrates into our family,” stated Milly.

Following his admission, Kabi and Abby were trending topics on Twitter for the better part of Thursday.

Kenyans on Twitter reacted wildly, sending out tens of thousands of tweets, a majority of which ridiculed Kabi for being a “funcle” – a father and an uncle at the same time.

We have sampled some reactions below.