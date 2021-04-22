Two private security guards were Tuesday arraigned at Kibera law courts over alleged burglary and theft of jewelry and household items worth Sh4 million at an apartment in Lavington, Nairobi.

Richard Motanya Nyamatenia and Newton Ongosi Mose faced an alternative count of failure to use reasonable means to prevent the theft.

The court heard that on February 11, at St. James apartment in Lavington the guards broke into a house belonging to one Cherry Barreto and stole assorted gold bangles and rings, pearl necklaces, copper bracelets, and silver rings.

Motanya and Ongosi also allegedly stole Coco Mademoiselle Perfume by Chanel, a wooden clock, Sh450,000 and USD 1,000, all valued at Sh4 million.

Police said the complainant Cherry Barreto left and locked her house at around 9 pm, only to return to find the main door’s padlock missing.

She found the wooden door had been broken and her house ransacked and valuables missing.

Motanya and Ongosi, who are guards at the apartment, denied the charges and pleaded for lenient bond terms.

Senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto released them on a Sh500,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh300,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on May 11.