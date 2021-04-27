President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday inspected the expansion of the Kenol-Nyeri-Marua highway into a four-lane dual carriageway.

The president made several inspection stopovers along the 84km on his way to Nyeri County for the official opening of a nanotechnology and semiconductor manufacturing facility at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

The highway is part of the Trans-Africa Highway (Cairo-Cape Town) and it is expected to ease congestion along the major transport corridor.

Uhuru expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Sh14 billion road and instructed the contractors to ensure that the project is completed on time.

Transport CS James Macharia accompanied the president during the inspection. The CS said the upgrading of the Kenol-Nyeri-Marua road will enhance linkages between northern and southern Kenya, and boost economic activity between these regions.

CS Macharia noted that the road connects the Nothern Corridor (Mombasa – Malaba) and the LAPSSET Corridor (Lamu – Isiolo – Ethiopia/South Sudan).

The 84km dual carriageway is expected to be ready for use by December 2021.

