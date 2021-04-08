The former governor for Nairobi County Dr Evans Kidero is under complete isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Kidero on Wednesday said he developed “Covid-19 like” symptoms days after he was vaccinated against the virus.

“Fellow Kenyans, I got vaccinated against Covid-19 last Monday (29/03/2021) which was followed by Covid-19 like reaction three days later,” the former county chief wrote in a post on Facebook.

After developing the reaction, Kidero and his family got tested for the virus; the politician was the only one who tested positive.

“Everybody else is negative except me. I am proceeding on total and complete isolation for the next two weeks,” said Kidero.

The Homa Bay County gubernatorial hopeful further advised those who might have come into contact with him to get tested as soon as possible.

Kidero also urged Kenyans at large to keep observing the COVID containment measures to help curb the spread of the virus.

“It’s my appeal to Kenyans to continue observing the ministry of health protocols on Covid; wear masks, wash hands with soap and clean, flowing water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and get vaccinated,” he concluded.