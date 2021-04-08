A KCSE candidate sitting Tuesday’s Mathematics paper fled from an examination centre in Uasin Gishu County.

According to reports, the unnamed male student found the going tough during the Mathematics Paper Two exam and fled from the examination room.

A quick-thinking school principal ran after the candidate and caught up with him near the school fence.

In a communication posted in the teachers’ WhatsApp group, the school principal wrote: “Us who are with them, have no mercy….and when they are unable to solve the Maths, we’ll chase and bring you back to finish government investment.”

He said he gave the student some milk to calm his nerves.

“One of our students had to be provided a cup of milk for him to finish the paper. Pray for us all. We’ve seen things,” he said.

A TSC official later texted the principal thanking him for successfully intervening in the unexpected situation examiners and invigilators found themselves in on April 6.

“Dear Mr. B*****, we sincerely appreciate the work you are doing as a teacher in the administration of the ongoing KCSE exams. TSC appeals to you to uphold high standards of integrity and overall ethical conduct as a teacher, centre manager, invigilator or supervisor. Let’s not bring the profession into disrepute,” said the TSC official.