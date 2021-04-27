The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is finally ready to carry out a dry run of the highly anticipated Green Park terminus.

The test run is slated for today, April 27, with NMS issuing a notice on Monday banning all matatus operating at Railways Bus Terminus from the Nairobi CBD.

The test run starts at 6:00 am and will last for three hours as NMS takes stock of the effectiveness of the game-changing terminus.

“This notice, therefore, informs the general public that all PSV vehicles operating from the Nairobi Railway Station Frontage will do a test run dropping passengers at the Green Park Terminal (former Lunar Park) on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, between 6:00 am and 9:00 am.

“Thereafter, normal PSV pick up and drop off operations will continue from the Nairobi Railway Station frontage until further notice,” read the notice.