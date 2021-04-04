Some ladies do not take a keen interest in trying to find out their partner’s interests, their hobbies, likes and dislikes and to find a common ground for compatibility.”

Ayub Kaniaru 21 years, Director Formade Consultants

“I met Minah at a friend’s birthday party, became friends, and eventually started dating. I loved her open and bubbly personality and enjoyed the company we offered each other. We dated for about two years.

Our relationship started getting sour when she suddenly raised the issue regarding us getting married and having kids which at the time I was not prepared for. Things took a turn for the worse when she started snooping on my phone and citing cheating allegations. This didn’t augur well with me and I felt it was time to say adios to this relationship without really making a mess. I told her she deserved better – which was a lie – and we broke up.

I didn’t share the real reason for the breakup because she would have played the ‘good’ girl card. If she would have respected my space and stopped accused me of cheating, we would have grown our relationship to a whole new level.

Some women suffer from relationship insecurities which lead them to demand things that would safeguard their feelings without necessarily taking into consideration the absolute happiness and well-being of the other party. It always better to sit down and iron out issues instead of jumping to conclusions.”

Vincent King’ori, 21 years, CEO, The D-urban ent

She was cheating on me

“Lydia and I dated for almost one year and I loved her openness, kindness, and attitude. Our relationship started going downhill when she started demanding a lot of expensive things almost daily. Her attitude towards me also changed, she started being moody around me and I knew it wasn’t going to end well.

I later realised she had started dating someone else behind my back. I decided the best thing to do to solve the issue was to break up with her which I did, giving her the reason that she deserved someone better. We both got hurt but it was better for me because I was the one who called it off.

I lied to her because she would have defended her offenses saying I was accusing her and I could have been labeled the ‘bad guy’.

If she would have remained loyal, we could have grown together and established a relationship that would stand the test of time. There was potential.