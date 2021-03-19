Online casino fans without a doubt have plenty to love about what they can do at the hundreds of different casino sites, though it is important to also understand some of the technical fundamentals.

One of the most crucial of these is the payout rates that online casino games have which differ considerably depending on the game and also the software provider and how these have been designed.

Why are payout rates important to know?

When you understand the payout rates of casino games, you will be able to make better decisions in regards to your online gambling experience. Arguably the most important of these is how much to wager and on which games, while also making a choice of how long you should be playing for.

There are many players that just pick a game to play based on things such as the theme, or whether it is their favourite which could be influenced by the graphics and also how popular it is. Others might be attracted by the casino itself, with many different casinos listed at Paybyphonebillcasino.uk where you will find online casinos with various payout rates.

The most attractive games though, do not necessarily have the most favourable payout rates and when you become aware of this, you will be able to play smarter.

What are payout rates?

These are essentially statistics that provide players with information that tells them how likely they are to win while playing a particular game, as well as how much they could be expected to lose in the worst case scenario if they are holding out for the jackpot.

Payout percentages

These type of statistics refer to how much an online casino pays out as a percentage, factoring in every game that they offer. Every licensed online casino is tested regularly by agencies such as eCOGRA and these provide a report of these figures to the particular online casino.

The percentage figure is an average, which means that some players will win a lot more, while others will win a lot less than the average.

Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages

This statistic refers to individual games and is an average representation of what a player can expect to receive back while playing a particular slot game. Generally, these range from between 90 and 98 percent, which means that for every £100 wagered on a particular slot by one player over an average amount of time, they can expect to receive £98 back, if using the latter percentage (98%). It is always worth checking the RTP of a slot, because this can provide an indication of what your bankroll could look like over a certain period of time.

Volatility levels

Knowing the volatility level of a slot can also help you to decide whether you want to play it. In general, there are three different levels; low, medium and high. High volatility rates mean that a player will receive payouts that are big, though over a longer period on average, while low volatilty slots mean that players will receive payouts that are small and frequent. The latter of these can make useful to maintain your bankroll.