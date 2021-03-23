A businessman who is facing a murder charge over the death of late Tob Cohen was a no show for a court mention on Monday.

Peter Karanja, who was charged alongside Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu in 2019, and his lawyer skipped the virtual court before Justice Grace Nzioka.

The matter was being mentioned for re-allocation to another court after trial judge James Wakiaga was transferred to the Anti-Corruption division last year.

Despite the absence, Judge Nzioka did not issue a warrant but adjourned the matter to Wednesday so that Karanja’s whereabouts can be traced.

Karanja was released on a Sh4 million bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh2 million.

Meanwhile, Wairimu’s lawyer Phillip Murgor asked the court to allow Wairimu not to come to his office on Wednesday for the mention because she does not stay in Nairobi.

Sarah Wairimu travels to Nairobi to attend the virtual courts in her lawyer’s office.

Murgor further told the court there are two pending applications they have filed before the court that

But Justice Nzioka said she will not deal with the issues of applications or directions until Karanja is present in court.

The court allowed the request for Wairimu to join the virtual proceedings from wherever she will be on that day.

Wairimu has since made a fresh application for the trial court to drop the charges saying it’s a violation of her rights.