Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a teacher and launched a manhunt for another on allegation of sexually assaulting pupils during a school trip.

Police identified the arrested teacher as Joseph Nduva while the second teacher, identified as Mike Kioko, escaped a police dragnet.

The two Step Up Zion School teachers had been tasked with chaperoning 32 KCPE candidates on a weekend trip to Tsavo Inn Hotel in Mtito Andei.

According to a police report, a customer saw Kioko and Nduva fondling two school-girls at a swimming pool on Saturday, March 20.

The customer alerted police who arrived at the scene and arrested Nduva. The second teacher, however, managed to escape during the dramatic arrest.

Nduva will be arraigned in court on Monday as investigations and a search for Kioko continues.