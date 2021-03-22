Police in Kirinyaga County have in their custody a man who allegedly killed his colleague following a disagreement over who between them should prepare supper.

According to witnesses, the deceased Charles Mbogo, 30, who worked as a farmhand, picked a quarrel with his colleague on Saturday night in Mung’etho village, Ndia Constituency.

The assailant then picked a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly in the chest, killing him on the spot.

A resident, Manases Kariuki, said he tried to restrain the assailant from attacking his colleague in vain.