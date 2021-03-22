Police in Kirinyaga County have in their custody a man who allegedly killed his colleague following a disagreement over who between them should prepare supper.
According to witnesses, the deceased Charles Mbogo, 30, who worked as a farmhand, picked a quarrel with his colleague on Saturday night in Mung’etho village, Ndia Constituency.
The assailant then picked a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly in the chest, killing him on the spot.
A resident, Manases Kariuki, said he tried to restrain the assailant from attacking his colleague in vain.
“The man was so violent and I was unable to save Mbogo,” he added.
Another Ndia resident, Anthony Muthike, said he heard screams and rushed to the scene only to find Mbogo had already succumbed.
“He had serious injuries on the chest and other parts of the body,” said Mr Muthike.
Irate locals who responded to the distress call attempted to lynch the assailant but he managed to escape.
Police, however, flushed out the suspected killer from his hideout and locked him up at Sagana Police Station.
The body of the victim was moved to Kibugi Funeral Home.
A police officer said the suspect will face a murder charge after investigations are complete.