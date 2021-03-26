Deputy President William Ruto says he is open to working with anyone, including his perceived political rival Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Citizen on Thursday morning, DP Ruto hinted at a possible reunion with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader ahead of the 2022 General Elections as long as they share a similar goal of stabilizing the Kenyan economy.

Ruto indicated that he does not have a problem with Raila, saying their differences are only political.

“Some people think I have problems with Raila. I do not. These differences are political. And there are things I agree with Raila. He is agreed on the need to form national parties and he is facing similar issues (in the opposition) I am facing of regional chieftains. And I want to say this: If anybody wants to partner with us to bring up the hustler, we have no problem. We support, we will work together,” said Ruto.

“Anybody who wants to join us to fight poverty and other things that ail the country is welcome. I will work with everyone who shares an approach to stabilizing the economy through the bottom-up model. If Raila is that person, what stops me from working with him?” he posed.

At the same time, DP Ruto censured Raila’s coalition partners Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) for pushing for regional parties.

“The former Prime Minister and I read from the same script on the need to have political parties that have a national outlook. Unlike other leaders who believe in ethnic-based political parties, Raila and I are pushing for a few political outfits which can be embraced nationally. We have seen many leaders go back to their tribesmen, from political parties to bargain a pre-or post-election alliance. We need political parties that transcend the borders of ethnicity,” said Ruto.

Adding: “If you go to Wiper, it belongs to Ukambani people. ANC is a Western party just like Ford-Kenya. Kanu, which was formerly a national party, is now confined in Baringo. And now the Coast leaders are pushing for their own party.”