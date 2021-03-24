Former K24 TV journalist Eric Njoka has announced his new job as a news anchor at Zee Media Corporation Limited.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) (formerly Zee News Ltd.) is one of India’s largest news networks with 14 news channels in six different languages reaching over 150 million viewers.

An evidently elated Njoka announced the new gig in style; changing his social media profile description to reflect his new job.

“It happens when you keep at it. See you on the other side.

“It’s up to you to shape your Destiney. Never stop trying and dreaming. It happens. Here is to new titles,” he wrote.

Njoka joins Zee Media months after he was declared redundant at K24 TV in a move that swept clean the entire newsroom.

Three months after the sack, Njoka turned to digital media, starting a talk show on YouTube dubbed ‘Centred’.