Residents of Saa Mbaya area in Kahawa West, Nairobi were Thursday treated to a bizarre and horrific spectacle after a woman stabbed three men, killing one of them and leaving the others critically injured.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI), the three men had engaged each other in a fistfight over the woman identified as Margaret Wambui Wangari.

During the fisticuffs, the woman drew a sharp object and drove it deep into the ear of one of the men, killing him on the spot.

Ms Wambui attacked the other two as well, with witnesses claiming that she started sucking blood that was oozing from one of the men.

Outraged members of the public had reportedly started stoning the suspect before police officers deployed to nearby schools to monitor the ongoing KCPE exams rushed to her rescue.

The wounded men were rushed to the Kenyatta University Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU). One of the victims sustained a serious cut on the forehead.

The body of the deceased was moved to Chiromo mortuary as detectives opened a probe into the bizarre incident.