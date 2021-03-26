The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has earmarked the Machakos Country Bus station for demolition and conversion into a modern car park.

NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi said they are planning to put up an underground multi-storey parking bay that will be operated digitally and charged hourly.

The plan is part of a bigger project that will also see the NMS convert other parking areas in the capital into underground parking bays, drastically reducing congestion in the city.

“NMS has already initiated the process of developing underground parking at Sunken Park which will also happen at Machakos Bus Park. And all these underground parking areas will be digitally controlled,” said Major General Badi.

“It will be affordable and once the motorists reach the parking lot, you will pay through mobile money, leave your car there and it will be parked for you in whichever floor of that building,” Badi added.

The parking bay will mirror the four-storey car park at the Holy Family Basilica which Chinese contractor China Zhongxing Construction Company constructed. The parking bay that used to accommodate 120 cars now boasts 536 parking slots.

“We have seen it is affordable and we are now going to ensure that there’s enough underground parking for Nairobi residents,” said Badi.

As part of the plans to automate parking facilities in Nairobi, city motorists will from July start paying hourly parking fees within the Central Business District.