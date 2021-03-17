Tanzania has just moments ago confirmed the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Vice President Suluhu Samia made the announcement on national TV, saying that President Magufuli has died of ‘heart problems’.

Mama Samia said that the late president was taken to hospital on March 6, 2021, before he was shortly discharged. He was then re-admitted on 14th March when his condition got worse.

The former president had gained the notorious title of ‘Africa’s biggest Covid denier’, and it is widely believed that he contracted Covid a few weeks ago. Several people in his cabinet and inner circle have contracted the virus, with some of them dying.

Finance minister Phillip Mpango made news a few years ago when he appeared on camera at hospital, coughing and struggling to speak to the media.

The virus is particularly fatal for people with pre-existing conditions, of which Magufuli is now confirmed to have had. The Vice president said that Magufuli has suffered from chronic heart problems for over 10 years.

Here’s the video announcement.