The Kenyan boyband Sauti Sol has expanded its business portfolio by partnering with Keep Pace Africa Limited to launch its own brand of ear pods.

According to the ‘Midnight Train’ hitmakers, the PaceSol Bluetooth ear pods encompass the band’s love for great audio combined with Pace’s expertise in manufacturing exceptional audio hardware.

“We wanted to create a product that sums us up as a group; part lifestyle, part activewear and part musical excellence,” said Bien Aime.

“PaceSol is a product you can use anywhere and look good, and not compromise on your listening experience because of its quality,” added Chimano.

Keep Pace Africa CEO, video director Jibril Blessing said the partnership with Sauti Sol “is a celebration of what African brands can achieve through collaboration”.

“Coupling Sauti Sol and Sol Generation’s mantra of D.O.P.E (Discipline, Order, Passion and Excellence) and Keep Your Own Pace of Pace, the purpose of the product is to inspire Africans to make their moves in a dope way,” said J Blessing.

“This partnership with Sauti Sol is a dovetail as we share the same value and passion for delivering meaning experiences. Therefore,we know that our fans and consumers will enjoy the Pacesol experience.” He added.

PaceSol is the first product in a range of future products expected to come from the partnership.

Boasting a wireless distance of 33ft/10m and a transmission range of 2.40GHz to 2.48GHz, PaceSol ear pods will retail at Sh5000.

The pods can last up to 10 hours with wireless play and up to 50hrs with a charging case.