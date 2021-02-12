The sensational Gengetone group Ochugulo Family is the latest Kenyan music group to suffer the inevitable split.

Following speculation that the three-member music collective had broken up, the group has come out to confirm the same, much to the disappointment of its ever-growing fanbase.

The ‘Bora Uhai’ hitmakers say the split is mutual as they each have different goals going forward.

“To all our Fans… We wanna say Thank you for the support you have given us over the past few years. You have been good to us, God has been good to us & the music has been good to us.

“We have reached a point we have different goals & targets. So the decision of us splitting is a mutual feeling and we saw that as the best way forward. Again, Thank you so much for the support!!! We shall meet again. God bless you all🙏🙏,” a statement from Ochungulo reads.

Rumors of Ochungulo split started earlier in the week after they deleted their music videos from their YouTube channel. The channel, with about 158,000 subscribers, has since been transferred to “NellytheGoon”.

Ochungulo comprised of Nelly the Goon, Benzema, Dmore, hailing from the Southlands neighborhood in Lang’ata Constituency, Nairobi.

They gave us mega-hits such as Krimino, Na Iwake, Ngwai, Aluta, Thutha, Kaa na Mama Yako, and others. They were adept at making songs out of trending topics and will surely be missed as a group.

Of the trio, Benzema has already spread his solo wings, releasing ‘Bypass’ alongside Sauti Sol’s Savara just two months ago.

Ochungulo’s split comes barely a month after another Gengetone group, Sailors, saw one of their members leave the ensemble to pursue a solo career in the gospel industry.

