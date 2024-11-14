Governor Badilisha Accused of Corruption, Mismanagement as MCA Files Ouster Motion

Governor Moses Ndirangu Badilisha could be the next county boss on the chopping board after Nyandarua County Assembly member, MCA Samuel Wainaina, filed a petition seeking his ouster.

In the petition, Wainaina accuses Governor Badilisha of repeatedly violating the law and showing disdain for county regulations. He describes the governor as “unethical, deplorable, and reprehensible,” arguing that his actions are “incompatible with the high calling and dignified status of the Office of the Governor of Nyandarua County.”

Wainaina claims that on or around September 5, 2024, Governor Badilisha, through the County Executive Member for Finance, Economic Planning, and ICT, authorized the deployment of the Governor’s Service Delivery Unit (GSDU) officers to oversee seven revenue stations in the county, which he asserts was illegal.

The petition states, “This can only be ill plans to defraud and misappropriate revenues at source, thereby negatively affecting service delivery to the public of Nyandarua County.”

Wainaina also accuses the governor of unlawfully hiring county staff who continue to draw salaries from the county’s coffers despite not fulfilling their duties.

In addition, Wainaina charges Governor Badilisha with violating Section 47A of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act by engaging in corrupt practices. He claims the governor has demanded money from county service providers and failed to ensure timely payments, leading to a backlog of unpaid bills.

The MCA further criticizes the governor for introducing a pyrethrum program in the county budget, where seedlings were procured at exorbitant prices but ultimately failed to grow. Wainaina describes the program as a “scam” designed to siphon public funds for personal enrichment.

Wainaina also accuses the governor of breaching the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act by awarding a construction contract to his own company. He claims the company delivered substandard work, failing to meet Kenya’s building codes and standards, as the county public works department did not certify the project.

The petition also alleges that Governor Badilisha unlawfully awarded catering services to a hotel with connections to him and allowed unchecked procurement deals to go through the county funds office.

Wainaina is urging the County Assembly to support his motion for the governor’s removal, calling Badilisha “a ticking time bomb” with the potential to plunge the county into economic turmoil and halt its development.