She has been gracing TV screens for a little over two years now but Yasmeen Saiedi is without a doubt one of the most popular household names in the country.

The 20-year-old actress had just finished her secondary school education when she tried her luck at auditions for what has since become a popular telenovela on Kenyan TV, ‘Maria’.

Yasmeen Maria spoke to the Sunday Nation about her journey thus far.

Before Maria, many had never heard of you, what were you engaging in?

I finished my high school studies in 2018. Basically, at that particular time, there wasn’t much I was doing. I landed the ‘Maria’ role in early 2019.

How did you learn of the auditions and what prompted you to go?

I learnt that there were auditions for a TV show through my circles and I thought to myself, “why can’t I go and give it a shot?”. There wasn’t much I would lose from trying.

Did you think you would make the cut?

I would be telling a lie if I say “yes”. This was just destiny. I should say, I honestly gave it my all. I executed the role so well that everyone in the room got mesmerised. It was destiny.

Sounds like you’ve got a lot of confidence in yourself?

I believe I do. But, on this one, I was really nervous. I had never done such a thing before, and wasn’t quite sure or convinced that I had this talent. I joked a lot about acting and drama, but not for a second Had I ever thought I was good enough.

Did you ever think the show would thrust you into the limelight?

Honestly, I didn’t know “Maria” was going to be as huge as it is. I was doing something to keep me busy and perhaps earn a little coin.

How has the fame changed your life?

My life has changed a great deal. Being famous is not an easy thing, unlike it may seem too many. I no longer run my errands with ease as before, because of all the attention I get every single moment I show up in a place. I also lost a lot of friends when I became famous.

Are you suggesting fame is a bad thing?