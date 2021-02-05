Eric Omondi has revealed that his viral ‘Wife Material’ reality show cost him endorsement deals.

Speaking on Radio Maisha’s Konnect show, the funnyman said several corporates, among them a betting company, pulled out of partnerships with him citing ‘unethical content’.

“I lost a lot. They said, ‘Our product is family-oriented. We do not know what you are doing with your brand- kissing girls’,” Omondi told hosts Mwende Macharia and Clemo.

Despite the setback, Omondi said ‘Wife Material’ boosted his numbers and other clients came on board.

“Luckily, I am the most followed personality in Kenya. I feel very blessed and thank my fans. It is because of them that I get endorsements. Sponsors see these followers who are fans and actual people, who love and follow me,” he said.

Eric also addressed claims of using the girls that participated in the show, saying that most of the backlash came from women who were jealous.

“Everybody is saying I was using them. I don’t understand. Why is this so unfair? Wanaume tunaumia! Why is it not the other way round? Like there are only nine women in Kenya and I took off with them?” he posed.

Meanwhile, the comedian says he is ready for a “boxing match” against rapper Khaligraph Jones on February 23.

“It is supposed to be 12 rounds of boxing. It will only take me one to take down Khaligraph Jones. It took David a few seconds to bring down Goliath, so just like David, It will take me 15 seconds. I’ve bought a coffin and I’ve spoken to Lang’ata cemetery,” he said.

Omondi said he has been training every day and abstaining from sex.