Diana Marua has added another feather to her cap as a brand representative after securing a new corporate ambassador deal.

The popular social media personality who boasts over 1.4 million followers on Instagram has inked a deal with Centrofoods Industries to serve as the face of their products – Ken Vinegar and Ken Baking Powder.

A delighted Marua announced the partnership on Wednesday via Instagram, saying she was humbled.

“Looku Looku, My God is Good 🙏. Proud to Announce Another Deal Signed. I’m officially the Brand Ambassador of @CFI_KE 🔥 Ken Vinegar and Ken Baking Powder. Thank you Team @CFI_KE for Trusting me with your Brand and for Bringing me on Board to do business with you. I’m truly humbled. Let’s Get To Business 😊” she wrote.

Marua’s celebrity partner, musician Bahati, also made sure to announce the news on his page.

“Congratulations babe @diana_marua for another Deal… #kenbakingpowder and #kenvinegar brand ambassador!!! @cfi_ke sasa tupike mandazi na machapo!!!!” he shared.

Marua now joins comedian Jalango who is the Brand Ambassador for Ken Tomato Sauce. “Welcome to the Family,” shared Jalang’o.