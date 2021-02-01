The English Premier League and many other major leagues around Europe are experiencing a season like no other. Now would be the time to lay down any title winning bets on a number of Kenya’s favourite football leagues while the odds are still rising.

The EPL, Serie A, French Ligue Un and even the Portuguese Primeira Liga have wide open title races as we head into the last remaining weeks of the European football season.

A number of betting sites in Kenya are now offering the highest odds on title winning bets in many of Europe’s major leagues. Let’s look at why.

Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blue threaten to shrink odds

Manchester City have looked reborn in recent weeks, managing to knock bitter rivals Manchester United off top spot and creating some space for themselves in the process.

Both Liverpool and United have looked unworthy in recent weeks, dropping points on multiple occasions and surrendering their respective top spot advantage, while City have ploughed through.

Despite changing fortunes City have actually been the favourites in the odds markets since before the season even started. Should they capitalise even more on poor form by their rivals and consolidate a lead at the top expect odds sitting at around 2.0 to plummet.

Serie A’s first serious title race in years

A Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspired revolution at the Rossoneri sees AC Milan mounting their first serious title challenge in well over a decade. Despite stumbling in recent weeks and with local rivals Internazionale nipping at their heels they’re still clinging to the top.

It’s sent odds markets skyrocket in what is looking to be a four way title race with Roma and Juventus now in the mix.

All of the top four teams have dropped points in the last five games and with nobody looking consistent enough week to week, it’s anyone’s to win at this stage.

Despite AC Milan topping the table for much of the season, betting sites in Kenya are still backing Inter and Juventus as favourites, expecting the 18 times winners to slip up.

Pochettino’s PSG off the pace

Mauricio Pochettino made his name as a manager across the English Channel at Spurs over recent years, and despite no titles currently to his name his career has gone strength to strength.

Many won’t remember the former Argentine international defender’s spell at PSG as a player, but now his relationship with the club enters a new a phase and it’s got off to a faltering start.

The Parisians usually dominate Ligue Un, much to the detriment of the league’s competitiveness as a whole. Following a shock defeat away to minnows Lorient at the weekend, and despite two converted spot kicks from Neymar, PSG have recorded their fifth defeat of the campaign.

After 22 matches played, it’s Lille who are sitting pretty with 48 points, two ahead of second placed Lyon. PSG occupy third spot, but an in-form Monaco are chasing in fourth. With just six points between the top four, it’s all up for grabs in France.

Sporting sitting pretty at the top in Portugal

It might have escaped your attention but a title race has been brewing in Portugal for some time now. The traditional Big Three in Portuguese football in recent years has been whittled down to just two, with Porto and Benfica carving up the silverware between them over the last two decades.

Sporting are currently four points clear and chasing their first league title since 2002. The odds on the big three teams are currently split evenly across the board at 2.75.

