Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-general Mohamed Badi has called on residents of Kibera to demolish structures standing on road reserves as the agency begins the construction of new tarmac roads in the informal settlement.

Plans to demolish houses in Kibra are said to be at an advanced stage to pave way for the construction of a 28km road.

“I am calling upon the owners of the houses to demolish their structures themselves because no one will be spared. No biasness will be applied whether the house is built using stones, mud or iron sheets. I, therefore, plead with the owners to cooperate and move with speed and demolish the houses,” Badi said.

The roads project will connect Kibra to Lang’ata, Southern Bypass and neighbouring roads. It is part of a Sh5.8 billion plan aimed at upgrading 444km access roads across informal settlements in Nairobi County.

Badi said NMS expects to complete work on the 444km roads within a year.

“One year from now, all access roads within the informal settlements will be tarmacked and I call upon residents to cooperate with the contractors,” he said as quoted in the Business Daily.

Construction of new tarmac roads in Kibera has since commenced.

“This project in Kibera will also involve three other major developments including installation of water pipes, water sewer lines and electricity. We will kick it off here in Sarang’ombe before going to other wards,” said Badi during the launch of the project.

NMS Director of Transport and Public Works Michael Ochieng said NMS will use local labour for the road project with Kibra residents the main beneficiaries.

“We are calling upon the youths to take part in this project which will benefit generations to come,” said Mr Ochieng.

Other estates set to benefit from the Sh5.8 billion road projects are Kawangware, Riruta, parts of Dagoretti North, Mathare, Kangemi, Mukuru, Kibera, parts of Githurai 44 and 45, Mwiki and Zimmerman.