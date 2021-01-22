A city woman accused of throwing acid in the face of her estranged husband made a startling revelation about her victim’s genitals at the Makadara Law Courts on Tuesday.

Lucy Njeri was charged with assaulting Geoffrey Nyebere in Soweto Estate in Embakasi East Sub County, Nairobi.

While denying the charge, Njeri told Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji that Mr Nyebere arrived at her home on Saturday, January 16 at about 10 pm when she was in the company of another man.

Despite knocking repeatedly, Njeri denied him entry by refusing to open the door. She told the court that Nyebere then opened a window forcing her to splash a corrosive substance on his face.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident told police that they saw smoke billowing from Nyebere’s face with parts of his skin peeling off. They rushed him to a nearby hospital as Njeri and her new lover fled the scene.

The woman was arrested the next day and presented in court on Tuesday. In her defense, Njeri told the magistrate that Nyebere was not her husband.

She said she had kicked him out because she could neither stand him nor his oversized manhood.

Njeri said she had warned the complainant against going to her house because she was afraid of his manhood, which she said: “is too big for any woman.”

The court also heard that Njeri had lodged several complaints against Nyebere at the Soweto police station.

“I have repeatedly told him that I don’t want him because I can’t stand him but he keeps coming back and I have reported him to the police for it,” she said.

“I have more than 20 (Occurrence Book) entry records against him but he rushes to the police to file counterclaims against me and no action has ever been taken. I can show them,” she continued.

Njeri pleaded with the court for lenient bail and bond terms and was released on Sh10,000 cash bail. The hearing of the case starts on June 21.