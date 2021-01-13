A Milimani Law Court was Tuesday treated to a lighthearted moment when a suspect opened up about his love for his favorite brand of vodka, Blue Ice.

Appearing before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, Wycliffe Aloys Orinda explained that when he is under the influence of the alcoholic drink, older women look more appealing and approachable.

Perhaps in an attempt to make light of his charges and get off easily, Orinda told the magistrate that he would not have met his older wife, Caroline Wambui, if not for Blue Ice.

“Kama si hiyo pombe inaitwa Blue Ice, my dear singe deal na huyo wanamke, let me tell you the truth. Ni mzee kwangu lakini kwa vile hiyo pombe ilinipea nguvu nikaona Caroline ni mdogo, your honour.

“Hata tukienda kwa bar your honour unaweza ona mama ni mzee lakini ukikunywa blue ice your honour, unaona ameanza kuwa kakitu kapoa, kaschana kazuri. So your honour Blue Ice si mbaya. Napenda team yangu Chelsea, Blue Ice your honour,” said Orinda.

The suspect pleaded guilty to one count of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace. He said he caused a disturbance because he wanted to see his children.

One of the complainants was his wife Caroline Wambui. The other was his aunt Mary Nyangothi.

According to a police report, Caroline informed Nyangothi that the accused was creating a disturbance at her shop on Biashara Street in Nairobi by threatening to pull down their banners.

She quickly alerted officers from Central Police Station who arrived at the scene and arrested him.

The tout told the court that he only visited the shop to demand access to his children, not to disturb the peace.

Orinda said he used to live with Caroline and their three children in Eastleigh but she conspired to have him arrested and taken to Industrial Area Remand after he lost his job.

The accused was directed to return to court on January 28 for a probation hearing.

Here’s a video of the tout telling the court about his love for Blue Ice.