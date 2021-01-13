Police in Turkana arrested one of their own officers for gunning down a civilian in cold blood on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, Wilfred Too, an officer stationed at the Kaakong’ police station, shot and killed Susan Nashiru, a teacher from Kaputir Secondary School.

The teacher, who also runs a pub in Kaakong’, had approached the AP officer, demanding that he settles a debt he owed.

In a fit of rage, the officer who appeared agitated dashed for his gun, cocked it, and shot the woman six times in the head.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Lodwar Hospital Mortuary while the police officer was detained at Kaakong’ police station pending his arraignment in court.