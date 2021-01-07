President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of Mrs Florence Oyiela Sakwa who passed away yesterday while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Mrs Sakwa, a retired teacher, was the mother of the National Youth Service Director General Matilda Pamela Aleyo Sakwa.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, the President mourned Mrs Sakwa as a highly accomplished teacher who contributed immensely to the growth of the education sector in the country.

“Mwalimu Florence had a big impact in the education sector as she taught very many prominent personalities. She also ensured that all her children attained the highest level of education,” President Kenyatta noted.

Mrs Sakwa, a teacher of English, taught in several schools over the years among them Lwak Girls, Kisumu Technical, Mutuini Secondary School, Dagoretti High and Ofafa Jericho High before retiring.

The President said Mrs Sakwa will be missed by many Kenyans especially the girls and women she mentored.

“My deepest condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Mama Florence Sakwa for the loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time of mourning.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty God will give you the strength and courage to bear the loss,” the President said.