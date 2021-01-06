As the Nairobi Expressway construction picks up pace, motorists are advised to be vigilant.

Concrete and steel barriers have been erected to separate the median where construction is ongoing from the operational highway. At some sections, these barriers eat into part of the existing highway in the process taking away one lane or part of the lane.

A dash cam video has emerged showing a Mazda Demio crashing into one of these barriers on Chiromo road.

From the clip, it appears the driver was trying to join the middle lane probably to avoid those same barriers, as the left signal was on.

He/she then put most of their concentration on their side mirror to check if the lane was clear, instead of looking straight ahead.

No word on the state of the car of the driver.

Watch below.