Academy winner Lupita Nyong’o has all but called bs on the claims by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala that she has been inaccessible.

Yesterday, Balala defended their decision to award a Magical Kenya ambassadorial role to British Supermodel Naomi Campbell.

When the partnership was announced, Kenyans were left wondering why a Kenyan face like Lupita was not given the gig.

Balala said that they had in fact been trying to get a hold of Lupita for the last 5 years, but she has not been reachable. Essentially, she has snubbed them.

Read: Balala: Lupita Has Snubbed Us for 5 Years, So We Went With Naomi Campbell

Now, the Hollywood actress has responded, somewhat.

Writing on Twitter, Lupita implied that Balala is peddling ‘alternative facts’. A polite way of calling someone a liar, popularized by president Trump’s press team.

She added using a hashtag that she is ‘right there’, meaning she is available.

Here’s the tweet.