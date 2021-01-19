Police in Nyandarua County on Monday arrested a student for attacking a teacher at Murichu Secondary School.

The Form Three student, Samuel Migwi, is said to have descended on the teacher, Mr John Gikonyo, with kicks and blows for punishing him.

The teacher who was on duty had reprimanded the learner for jumping the queue when they were being served lunch. He was rescued from the student’s attack by his colleagues who alerted the police.

Nyandarua North sub-county police boss Timon Odingo confirmed the incident saying police rushed to the scene and arrest the student.

“The student had been punished for his action before he assaulted the teacher. He was rescued by his colleagues,” he said.

The police boss said the 20-year-old student was locked up at Ndaragwa Police Station.

“We will charge him with assault. We will not allow this trend to continue” he said.

Elsewhere, a Form Three student of Nyang’ori PAG High is facing murder charges after he assaulted and killed the school’s guard on Sunday morning.

“The student had become unruly and attacked other students using a metal rod, when the guard identified as Willy Mukonambi intervened. The 18-year-old student then turned on the guard and hit him on the head repeatedly, using the metal rod,” the DCI said.

Adding: “He was rescued by his colleagues who together with the school nurse rushed him to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, in critical condition. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.”

