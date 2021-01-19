Deputy President William Ruto has accused Raila Odinga of derailing Jubilee’s development agenda through the March 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Sunday after opening the newly-constructed Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Londiani town, Kericho County, Ruto said Raila should play his role as an opposition leader “instead of having one leg in government and the other outside it”.

“We welcomed you (in government). Please have some manners or go back to the opposition. You cannot continue to lecture us on why certain things have not happened yet you are the one causing confusion,” he said.

DP Ruto reiterated that the BBI seeks to create positions opposition leaders.

“Instead of fixing the economy, their only interest is creating positions for the big boys through the Building Bridges Initiative to the detriment of the voters who are taxpayers. It is a perfect case of having priorities upside down,” Ruto said.

“We will not take instructions from anybody or entertain threats and blackmail by our opponents. We will continue to empower the wheelbarrow [and] handcart pushers, boda-boda operators and others in the informal sector to enable them to fend for their families and upscale their business engagements.”

The DP also challenged the ODM party leader to tell Kenyans what he has achieved in his entire political career.

“I have heard him (Odinga) asking me to state what I have done for this country. I want to ask him to tell Kenyans how he has helped them in his entire political life, other than being hungry for power,” said Ruto.